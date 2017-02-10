Dispatchers in all three counties on P.E.I. are keeping plows off the roads as the tail end of a winter storm finishes its work on the Island. They're waiting until daybreak to make a decision on whether to send out plows.

Even if you can get somewhere, chances are it is not open, or delayed in opening. Health PEI is asking patients to call ahead as services are hampered by storm.

See a full list of cancellations on Storm Centre

Call your cancellations into 1-877-236-9350

UPEI and Holland College have closed for the day. There were no classes scheduled at public schools Friday due to a professional learning day for teachers.

The first two flights out of Charlottetown Airport were cancelled and one other flight is delayed so far. The Confederation Bridge has restricted high-sided vehicles from crossing since late Thursday evening.

There are no power outages being reported.

Plow dispatchers are waiting until daybreak to decide whether it's safe to send plows out. 'Not much moving in Kensington this morning!' wrote Rick Jamer on Twitter. (Rick Jamer/Twitter)

Plow dispatchers had been waiting for first light to make a decision on sending out plows, but as the day dawned still felt it was not safe to send out the plows. Plows are out in Charlottetown, and some main roads are clear.

Snow still falling

The snow started falling in Charlottetown about 6 p.m., and Environment Canada reported 14 centimetres down by midnight.

It was still snowing at 7 a.m. with winds of 50 km/h gusting to 60. Environment Canada is expecting the snow to taper to flurries.

Some main streets are plowed in Charlottetown, but plows are off the highways in rural areas. (Kevin Yarr/CBC)

"The snow is starting to come to an end, at least the heavy stuff, but the winds are still quite strong out of the northwest," said CBC meteorologist Brennan Allen.

"That is causing extensive blowing and drifting snow. Visibility is generally less than a kilometer, so that's making things difficult for plow operators."

The sun could peak between the clouds before it goes down, but blowing snow will continue to cause problems for visibility throughout the day.