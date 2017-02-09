Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for P.E.I., and CBC meteorologist Brennan Allen says Islanders should not be lulled by a relatively mild storm on Wednesday.

That storm dropped seven centimetres of snow in Charlottetown and a little bit of freezing rain in parts of the province.

"This storm is much, much more intense and will be delivering very strong winds and a lot of snow to Prince Edward Island," said Allen.

Environment Canada is calling for about 22 centimetres of snow with the storm. Allen expects closer to 30 to 40 centimetres. Given the high winds, however, Allen said the final amount will be difficult to measure, laying out this possible scenario.

"Your neighbour is going to be lucky and get no snow in his driveway, and you're going to end up with a 120- to 150-centimetre drift in your driveway and you're going to be trapped," he said.

"That's the kind of storm we're dealing with."

Dangerous wind chills

Allen also warned that temperatures will be colder for this storm.

There will be no mix of precipitation – all snow — and wind chills will hit dangerous levels, dropping to around -30 C.

"You're not going to want to be out in the storm at all," he said.

"If you get trapped out on the roads there's a serious danger of hypothermia."

Storm to start in early evening

Thursday started with some sunshine but that won't last. Clouds will roll in around 10 a.m., and the first serious signs of the storm will appear mid-afternoon as winds start to pick up.

The skies were clear in Charlottetown at sunrise, but Islanders should not be fooled. (Kevin Yarr/CBC)

The snow will start to fall in the early evening. With the temperature around -6 C it will blow around easily in the winds, which will be blowing around 30 km/h with gusts to 50.

Allen said the will become intense around 9 or 10 p.m. and that will continue through to midday Friday. By Friday morning, he said, wind gusts will easily top 100 km/h.

Even when the snow stops falling, travel will be difficult with high winds and blowing snow all day Friday.

Be prepared

High winds will likely knock out power in parts of the province, said Allen. Islanders should make sure their emergency kits are stocked.

Environment Canada has also issued a storm surge warning for eastern P.E.I.

The warning is for the high tide Friday morning. Allen said storm surges are possible the full length of the North Shore.