A winter storm has shut down schools on P.E.I. once again.

See a full list of cancellations on Storm Centre

Call in your cancellations to 1-877-236-9350

This is the fourth storm to hit the Island in eight days. A winter storm warning was issued for the whole province by Environment Canada at 4:27 a.m. Kings County was not part of the warning Wednesday, because it was expected to get less snow, but 25 centimetres is now forecast for the whole province.

The snow came later than expected in eastern P.E.I. , falling only lightly until 5 a.m. Winds were starting to pick up by 6 a.m., at 50 km/h gusting to 70.

Schools were closed last Wednesday due to a threat of freezing rain, and Monday and Tuesday of this week because of a blizzard that lingered over the Maritimes. Schools would also likely have been closed by a storm last Friday, but classes were already cancelled due to a professional learning day for teachers.