​Some messy weather may be coming to Prince Edward Island later this week.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for all three Island counties, noting it is monitoring the potential development of a "significant weather system."

The system is forecast to bring significant snow and possibly an extended period of high winds "in the Thursday to Friday timeframe," according to the federal agency's website.

The alert notes it is too early to tell how much snow may fall or exactly when the bad weather will arrive.

"There is also a concern for coastal impacts, especially large waves and elevated water levels," the statement said.

Environment Canada asks residents to continue to check its alerts and forecasts, and also to report severe weather; people can tweet using #PEStorm or email ec.weatheraspc.ec@canada.ca.