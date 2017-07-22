It could be the end of Saturday before power is restored to dozens of P.E.I. homes, P.E.I.'s electric utility says.

"We still have many individual outages from last night's storm and crews will be working all day to restore power. Approx. 240 customers out," the utility tweeted at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

At the height of the thunder and lighning storm Friday evening, more than 20,000 customers in communities across the Island lost power.

The Brackley Drive-In reported being hit by lightning at about 10 p.m. Friday.

"The Drive-In is closed. We have been hit by lighting and has done some damage to our projector," the drive-in said on Facebook.

"We have a tech coming from NB. Hopefully we will be up and running tomorrow night."

'Pounded to bits'

Maureen Campbell-Hanley of Fortune, P.E.I., told CBC her yard was hit hard last night by marble-sized hail stones.

Maureen Campbell Hanley's yard was 'pounded' by hail Friday night, she says. (Submitted by Maureen Campbell-Hanley)

"We have a large whole tree that's been uprooted and virtually everything in our yard is just pounded to bits," she said.