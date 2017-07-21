Here are some images captured of the crazy clouds at the airport this evening before the thunderstorm. pic.twitter.com/aMVEgira1v — @flyYYG

A severe thunderstorm knocked out power to parts of P.E.I. Friday night.

Maritime Electric said about 20,000 customers were without power at the height of the storm. because of lightning strikes. By 11 p.m., a representative for Maritime Electric said crews had been able to restore power to the majority of the affected residents, leaving 4,800 without power.

A severe thunderstorm warning for Kings County as well as watches for Queens and Prince counties had also been lifted by 11 p.m.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning Friday evening for Kings County, P.E.I. (Environment Canada )

The warning had said the thunderstorm was capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel-sized hail and heavy rain.