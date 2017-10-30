Canadian singer-songwriter legend Stompin' Tom Connors is being recognized with a star on Canada's Walk of Fame in Toronto.

The New Brunswick born and P.E.I. raised music icon is hailed as Canada's unofficial poet laureate, after writing more than 300 songs about the country — most notably, The Hockey Song, Bud the Spud and Big Joe Mufferaw.

Connors died in 2013. He sold more than five million records in his iconic music career and is one of six Canadians getting their spot on Canada's Walk of Fame.

The other five are:

Donovan Bailey — sports and athletics

Viola Desmond — philanthropy and humanities

Anna Paquin — arts and entertainment

Ted Rogers — business and entrepreneurship

David Suzuki — science and technology

The ceremony will be at the Liberty Grand Theatre in Toronto on Nov. 15.