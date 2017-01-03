Construction is underway on the final phase of the Stompin' Tom Centre in western P.E.I.

"It's great actually. It's been a long time coming," said project manager Anne Arsenault.

"They expect to frame it in, close it in, right away and work through the winter to finish it off. The new centre is probably the biggest component of the project,"

The new centre will honour the memory of Stompin' Tom Connors. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)

The $1.2 million complex in Skinners Pond preserves the childhood home of the late Canadian singer-songwriter Stompin' Tom Connors. The centre will include a new building with a 120-seat performance space, gift shop, snack bar and outdoor decks for enjoying the ocean view.

"We have the grand opening scheduled for the Canada Day weekend," said Arsenault.

The centre is expected to attract at least 15,000 visitors a year.