RCMP on P.E.I. seized what they described as a significant amount of stolen property, including musical instruments, from a property in Clyde River Sunday.

Police believe the property was stolen from different locations over the past several months.

The property also included a set of goblets.

RCMP are still compiling a full list of the property they recovered.

Anyone who thinks some of the items could be theirs can contact Const. Bonnie Hodder or Const. Louanne McQuaid at the Maypoint detachment in Charlottetown.