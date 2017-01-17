The owner of three ATMs stolen on P.E.I. is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to a conviction in the crimes.

"Hopefully if they get caught, they get a few years in jail," said Michael Gaudet, who owns A-OK Fast Cash ATM Rental Sales & Services, which includes more than 60 machines across the Maritimes.

"I'm hoping the reward helps."

Gaudet has already had "many contacts" in response to the offer of a reward.

"It seems to motivate people more," he said. "It's also a deterrent to people to steal if they know there's a reward being offered. We're a small island so word does get around pretty quick."

Someone broke the front window of the O'Leary Kwik-Way and stole a bank machine bolted to the cement floor in November 2016, the first in a rash of ATM thefts. (Submitted by Joel Brennan)

Multiple machines taken

Gaudet has already replaced the machine that was stolen from the Shell gas station in Bloomfield, P.E.I. on Jan. 9.

It was the fourth similar incident on P.E.I. in the last two months. An ATM was taken from the Mount Stewart Irving on Jan. 3 and one was stolen from a convenience store in O'Leary in November, police said. There was also an attempt to steal a bank machine in Wellington in December, but suspects weren't able to remove the machine.

Bloomfield Shell owner Mark Thrasher cleans up broken glass after the store's door was smashed and an ATM taken. (Submitted by Mark Thrasher)

"The first one I thought it was an isolated thing, then the next two, they were within a week," he said.

"It was disheartening to see that happening around here."

Gaudet won't say how much money he has lost, but predicts it will take more than a year to recoup the loss.

"They've had a big impact on me, the loss of the ATMs, loss of income," explained Gaudet. "The stolen money was a big loss because the money's not insured."

An ATM was stolen from the Mount Stewart Irving in the early morning hours of January 3, 2017. (Submitted by RCMP )

Extra security measures

Many of the stores his company services are already taking extra precautions, including taking out the cash at the end of the day and leaving the ATM open to show that it is empty.

Gaudet is also looking into adding dye packs that would explode if someone tried to break into the machine.

The machines themselves cost about $5,500, which Gaudet says may be covered by the store's insurance.

Even so, he's discouraged by the rash of thefts.

"I've been into this business now for 18 years in June and I only had one ATM broken into early on," said Gaudet.

"When stores are looking at putting up shatterproof glass, putting bars on windows, to me, we shouldn't have that here on P.E.I. That's stuff you hear of in big cities."