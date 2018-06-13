Province tries again to find owner for Stewart Memorial Home

The P.E.I. government has renewed its tender for a not-for-profit organization to take over the Stewart Memorial Home in Tyne Valley.

The former hospital and seniors' home is no longer needed with the ongoing construction of a new manor for the area.

The building didn't get any takers from other provincial departments, so it is considered surplus.

On Tuesday, the government extended its request for proposals after previously soliciting bids in December.

Department 'agreed to extend the tender'

Government spokesperson Vicki Tse told CBC that when the initial tender went out, only one non-profit group expressed interest, and that was close to the deadline so the group asked for an extension.

"The department agreed to extend the tender out to the entire non-profit sector, so that group and any other group from the non-profit sector can bid on this," Tse said.

If there are no bids, for-profit entities would then be allowed to submit bids, Tse said.

Proposals will be accepted until Sept. 6 at noon.

Construction on the new Tyne Valley manor began in June 2017 and is scheduled for completion by mid-fall this year, Tse said.

"Once we hand over the keys to the Department of Health, they will go through their processes before welcoming residents," she said.

