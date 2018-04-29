They made a video, and a funny thing happened

They have a thing for "dirtly" dancing and they desperately want to open for Luke Bryan at this year's Cavendish Beach Music Festival, but the Islanders behind the band Steve French say when it comes down to it, they really just want to make people laugh.

Kevin Smith and Shawn Fitzgerald have made a series of videos on Facebook and YouTube that not only showcase their musical talents, but their comedic chops as well.

"There are so many things taking smiles away from people, if we can put a few more back out there, why not?" Smith said in an interview on CBC's Mainstreet P.E.I.

The videos are shot in western P.E.I. and be warned, the language can be salty. Their crazy antics include a tribute to Patrick Swayze and Dirty Dancing, how to talk to Donald Trump, and — fair warning — a "special treat for the ladies."

They even did a promotion for the Rock the Boat Festival in Tyne Valley, P.E.I.

It all started when they did a video promotion for a gig at the Evangeline Expo Centre for Chase the Ace, Fitzgerald said.

"We aired that and people start commenting and liking and commenting and liking and we looked at each other and said, 'We have to do another video.' And we just kept going ever since."

They've become so popular, Smith said he even had to break down and buy a cellphone so he and Fitzgerald, a trucker, could bat around ideas while he's on the road.

Their videos are unscripted, they said, but they usually have a point. "How we get there we don't care."

Why Steve French?

Oh, and how did two guys from West Prince come up with the name Steve French?

Turns out Smith is a fan of wrestler Stone Cold Steve Austin. And Fitzgerald, well, he's a fan of french fries.

Kevin Smith. left, and Shawn Fitzgerald have been making people laugh with their crazy antics in western P.E.I. (Steve French/Youtube)

"The band's name was going to be Austin Fries or Steve French," Smith said.

"Who's going to cheer for Austin Fries? Nobody."

