Some participants in the Stepping Stones to Success program in western P.E.I. are working together to help other young people in their community.

The 10-week program, for people aged 17 to 29, is designed to get young lives back on track, either getting them back into the workforce or back to school.

'It's a very non-judgemental thing that they're getting here, without asking any questions.' — Maureen Chaisson

Now members of the Alberton group are banding together to help other young people. The participants are collecting donations for young people in the area who are living in poverty.

"It does happen everywhere, in Canada, and P.E.I., and up west. People think it doesn't happen, but it does," said program coordinator Maureen Chaisson.

"They can come here and we can try to help them, and it's all confidential. We can do it in private. It's a very non-judgemental thing that they're getting here, without asking any questions. You just come in, tell us what you need, and we're here to help you."

Chaisson said they are looking for donations of clothes and toiletries or anything else that could be useful for people going through a difficult time.

She said the Stepping Stones participants have taken on most of the organizing themselves.