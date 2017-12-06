A former international student who pleaded guilty to assault with a knife plans to return to his home country of Bahamas.

Stephon Rodgers, 19, was sentenced to 16 days in jail on Nov. 30 in connection with an incident at a Summerside hotel last month.

Rodgers had been a student at Holland College in Summerside. He left P.E.I. after the assault, but turned himself in to authorities in Montreal.

At sentencing last week, Rodgers was given nine days credit for time already served in custody. He was released from jail Monday morning and briefly detained by the Canada Border Services Agency.

Rodgers' defence lawyer says his client now plans to return to Bahamas.