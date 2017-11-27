An international student wanted in the case of an assault against a hotel worker in Summerside, P.E.I., has turned himself in at Montreal Airport, police say.

Summerside police issued an arrest warrant for 19-year-old Stephon Rodgers last week.

Police said Rodgers had apparently learned of the warrant for his arrest and turned himself in to airport security, who then turned him over to the Montreal police, where he remains in custody. Summerside police were made aware of the arrest just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

Assault with a weapon

Police responded to a complaint at a Summerside hotel Thursday night. They say Rodgers, an international student from the Bahamas, was involved in a confrontation with a hotel employee over missing property.

Rodgers is accused of using a sharp object against the staff member, who suffered cuts to his hands.

Under the warrant, Rodgers faces charges of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Members of the Summerside Police Service will be travelling to Montreal later this week to take custody of Rodgers and return him to P.E.I.