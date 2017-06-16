The P.E.I. Advisory Council on the Status of Women is calling for more services to help those dealing with mental health issues.

Program coordinator Michelle Jay said they discussed the issue at the annual gathering of former chairpersons and said they have concerns about the services they can refer people to in a timely manner.

"About 80 per cent of the people that call us have a mental health challenge either for themselves or someone else they care about in the community."

Jay said the former chairpersons felt mental health services for men, women and youth needed to be improved.

"We're falling behind," she said. "More and more people are able to admit they need help but the help needs to be there."

Loss of services worrying

Jay said the council is pleased with the services offered to women at the women's wellness centre in Summerside but points out that women who are the main caregivers for aging parents and children often need care and respite.

One of their biggest concerns is what will happen to services at the Catholic Family Resource Centre if the service is only available to those based on their faith.

"We would be really concerned if people would be excluded from the few services available or don't feel welcome," said Jay. "That's a publicly funded service that should be open to everyone regardless of faith."

Jay said the council will bring their concerns to the government for further discussion.