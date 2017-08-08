The Cup is back.

Pittsburgh Penguins director of sport science and performance Andy O'Brien brought the Stanley Cup back to P.E.I. today as part of the NHL trophy's tour with players and staff.

Sidney Crosby had the Cup in Halifax yesterday for the Natal Day parade — today, it's in Charlottetown.

O'Brien is a native of Charlottetown and brings the cup back to the province for the second straight year.

He stopped by the several spots on P.E.I. including the Bell Aliant Centre at UPEI to show off the Penguins hard-fought hardware.

Checking out the tide! @penguins conditioning coach Andy O'Brien brings the #stanleycup home to Prince Edward Island. @HockeyHallFame @NHL pic.twitter.com/h62SEDz28j — @keeperofthecup

Andy O'Brien brought the Cup to the Bell Aliant Centre where he was met by a happy crowd of children and adults. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

O'Brien and Crosby have been a pair for 17 years. They met in 2000 when Crosby was on P.E.I. training at Andrews Hockey Growth Programs, where O'Brien was a strength and conditioning coach.

O'Brien has also trained the NHL stars John Tavares, Nathan McKinnon, Matt Duchene, Canada's Hayley Wickenheiser and many more athletes.

Andy of Green Gables? Or maybe Anne has let herself go of late. 😯 (Charlottetown, PEI) #stanleycup @penguins @NHL @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/0ei9Z0zxHM — @keeperofthecup

The NHL season opener takes place Oct. 4 when the Penguins host the St. Louis Blues.