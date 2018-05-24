StandardAero Summerside expanding, adding 80 jobs

StandardAero Summerside — formerly known as Vector Aerospace — is getting a 30,000 square-foot expansion that will bring an additional 80 jobs to the facility.

Jeff Poirier, vice president and general manager for StandardAero, says work currently done in Winnipeg will now be transferred to Summerside.

"Summerside's reputation in the industry for great quality, great turn time and superb customer service allowed them to transfer this work that was formerly done in Winnipeg to Summerside with very little concern," Poirier said.

Roughly 450 people work for StandardAero in Summerside and the 80 new jobs will include positions for welders, machinists, gas turbine technicians, customer service agents, technical engineers and material handlers.

"It's a full-level expansion of the entire facility, entire company," he said. "This is not just a good news story for Summerside, this is a great news story for Prince Edward Island as a whole."

Slemon Park Corporation will put out a request for tender in the coming weeks to construct the expanded facility, Poirier said, with the construction process to begin soon after.

Work on the expanded facility is expected to finish by the end of the year.

