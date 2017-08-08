When Tom Moore looks at the refurbished lighthouse in St. Peters, sometimes he still can't believe what he sees.
"I'm still getting a funny reaction," said Moore, president of the St. Peters Harbour Lighthouse Society.
"I've been looking at it so long unpainted I keep thinking 'Is that our lighthouse?' but I'm getting used to it, but very, very happy."
It is the latest lighthouse on P.E.I. to go through a transformation since ownership of the properties — along with grants to restore them — were transferred from the federal government to local lighthouse societies and community groups.
Moore said the cost of restoring the St. Peters lighthouse was more than $100,000, which included replacing shingles, removing lead paint and putting on a new coat, and raising the structure off the sand with 16-foot-beams.
The work was completed last month.
It was tricky, Moore said, because it all had to be done without disturbing the dunes.
"It's quite a transformation. It was looking pretty bleak."
