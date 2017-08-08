When Tom Moore looks at the refurbished lighthouse in St. Peters, sometimes he still can't believe what he sees.

"I'm still getting a funny reaction," said Moore, president of the St. Peters Harbour Lighthouse Society.

"I've been looking at it so long unpainted I keep thinking 'Is that our lighthouse?' but I'm getting used to it, but very, very happy."

It is the latest lighthouse on P.E.I. to go through a transformation since ownership of the properties — along with grants to restore them — were transferred from the federal government to local lighthouse societies and community groups.

The St. Peters lighthouse was raised off the ground and onto wooden beams. (St. Peters Harbour Lighthouse Society)

Moore said the cost of restoring the St. Peters lighthouse was more than $100,000, which included replacing shingles, removing lead paint and putting on a new coat, and raising the structure off the sand with 16-foot-beams.

The work was completed last month.

It was tricky, Moore said, because it all had to be done without disturbing the dunes.

"It's quite a transformation. It was looking pretty bleak."