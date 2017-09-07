A Newfoundland couple's planned trip to P.E.I. this month may have to be cancelled because of difficulties securing a spot at Prince County Hospital's dialysis unit.

Darrell and Cathy Kennedy lived on the Island for 13 years, were married here, and have returned around the time of their anniversary every year to celebrate.

This year marks their 10th anniversary, a milestone for any married couple, and it is also the first year Cathy will need dialysis during her time on P.E.I.

Her first treatment was in September of 2016. Since then she has travelled to Ontario and Florida and in both cases dialysis hasn't been a hindrance, she said.

"There's never been an issue," she said.

"Trying to go to P.E.I. has been like hell."

'Fingers crossed'

The couple called Queen Elizabeth Hospital in June to see if treatment in September was a possibility, and said they were told there wouldn't be space, but to try Prince County Hospital.

They said there was no guarantee at PCH either, but they decided to go through the reservation process in the hope that something would open up.

In mid-July the couple said they received the good news that Cathy would be able to get the six treatments she would need at Prince County during the two-week stay on the Island.

Darrell said it was at this point they booked flights and accommodations. They decided on a cottage in New Glasgow so they wouldn't be far from the hospital in Summerside but could also drive into Charlottetown to see friends.

However, a few weeks ago, Darrell said they found out Cathy's spot for dialysis treatment might not be available.

Darrell and Cathy Kennedy say they hope to eventually retire on P.E.I. (Darrell Kennedy/Facebook)

"We're still very hopeful… I just have my fingers crossed," she said. The couple plans to fly to P.E.I. Sept. 15.

Growing demand

Darrell said they're frustrated the P.E.I. hospital can't guarantee Cathy a spot.

"I would like for this problem never to happen for anybody else," he said.

"I'm also hoping we'll still be able to go on our vacation."

According to Health PEI, visitors seeking treatment are told that any dates set are tentative, and that they may change if more P.E.I. residents need treatment during that time.

In a statement to CBC Health PEI also says the province is "experiencing a growing demand for hemodialysis from Island patients," and that Islanders are the priority when it comes to receiving treatment.

Health PEI said all other provinces have similar policies giving priority to their residents.

There are currently 108 people receiving hemodialysis treatments on a regular basis and several others are being monitored because they may need access to treatment within a short period of time, according to Health PEI.

A similar situation last year, when a Newfoundland man had to forego a family reunion on the Island because he couldn't get dialysis treatment, made Cathy believe this might be a problem going forward.

"This seems to be an ongoing thing, something has to be done," she said.