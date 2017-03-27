A detached garage in North St. Eleanors in western P.E.I. was destroyed by fire Monday morning.

The Miscouche Fire Department got the call about the fire on Reeves Road shortly after 5 a.m.

Fire Chief Jason Woodbury said the building was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

The house beside the garage wasn't damaged and no one was injured. Woodbury said the homeowner told firefighters there was a vehicle inside that was destroyed in the fire.