Spud Buds offer free baked potatoes to Islanders

Volunteers prepare baked potatoes last month at Connaught Square. (Submitted by Susan Tierney)

A group of volunteers will be holding their second Spud Buds event offering free baked potatoes with fixings in Connaught Square in Charlottetown Saturday afternoon from noon to 2 p.m.

The P.E.I. group is following an idea that started 12 years ago in Calgary.

Volunteer Laura MacCallum said last month about 50 people took advantage of the free hot snack.

"It's nice to give back a little bit and help out where we can," she said. "I'm lucky enough to be in a situation where I'm not suffering or I'm not hard up for a meal so it's nice to be able to give someone that opportunity where they don't have to worry about it for a day."

Flyers at food bank

They expect even more Saturday, after putting up flyers at the food bank and soup kitchen.

They'll have about 150 potatoes with butter, sour cream, bacon bits, green onions and cheese to hand out, along with bottled water.

The group plans to keep doing the Spud Buds event the third Saturday of each month.

