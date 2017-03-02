Two Charlottetown Islanders have been honoured for their play during what was a smoking hot February for the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League team.

Daniel Sprong was named first star for the month of February, and Mark Grametbauer was named the goalie of the month.

Sprong scored 26 points — 14 goals and 12 assists — through the 11 games in February. Three of those goals were game winners.

Grametbauer had five wins and one loss in the six games he started during the month.

The Islanders went 10-1 in February, outscoring their opponents 70-24, and never allowing more than five goals in a game.

The Islanders sit fourth in the league entering play Thursday. They take on Rimouski Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Eastlink Centre.