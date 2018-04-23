Spring has finally arrived in P.E.I.

We may be a full month into spring, but temperatures in P.E.I. have finally hit the double digits — pushing Island photographers outdoors to capture the season on the Island.

Here are some of the shots you shared with us today and this weekend.

'I also might have dabbled around in the water a bit and enjoyed some barefoot beach time,' wrote Sand and Sky Creations on Instagram. (Sand and Sky Creations/Instagram)

Pravakar Thapa shared this Earth Day view. (Pravakar Thapa/Instagram)

A reminder to slow down and take in the good weather. (Submitted by Tanya Gallant)

Alana Sprague shared this sign that spring is here. (Alana Sprague/Instagram)

Christa Edson shared this view from the north shore. (Christa Edson/Instagram)

Brian Wagner spotted this cedar waxwing in his backyard. (Brian Wagner/Instagram)

Tanya Millar spotted this goose on her way home. (Tanya Millar/Facebook)

April Adams shared this morning view of Dalvay. (April Adams/Facebook)

Roma Collett shared this shot of fishermen preparing for the season at French River. (Roma Collett/Facebook)

Jules A shared this shot from Belmont Provincial Park showing that some remnants of winter are sticking around. (Jules A/Instagram)

