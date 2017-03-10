Weight restrictions will be in force for transport trucks on P.E.I. highways starting Tuesday.

The restrictions are put in place every spring as temperatures begin to warm. When the frost goes out of the ground highway beds become less stable. Limiting truck weights helps reduce the damage to the highways.

During the restrictions overweight permits will not be issued, weight enforcement efforts are increased, and overweight fines triple — potentially to several thousand dollars.

The province also warns drivers to watch for frost heave and potholes on highways over the next few weeks.