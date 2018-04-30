Here's what spring setting day looked like on P.E.I.
From now to the end of June, fishermen from tip-to-tip will be up before dawn as the spring lobster season has begun.
From now to the end of June, fishermen from tip-to-tip will be up before dawn as the spring lobster season has begun.
Fishermen set out early Monday morning to drop their traps into the sea in preparation for the first catch of the season.
While the fishermen set out, many Islanders flocked to wharves and shores to see the men, women and vessels off toward the horizon.
Even though it was a cloudy, dark morning some even captured a photo while out on the sea.