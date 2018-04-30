Here's what spring setting day looked like on P.E.I.

From now to the end of June, fishermen from tip-to-tip will be up before dawn as the spring lobster season has begun.

Fishermen set out early Monday morning to drop their traps into the sea in preparation for the first catch of the season.

While the fishermen set out, many Islanders flocked to wharves and shores to see the men, women and vessels off toward the horizon.

Roberta Palmer captured this photo Monday morning. It was her first time seeing the fishermen heading out on setting day. (Roberta Palmer/Instragram)

Even though it was a cloudy, dark morning some even captured a photo while out on the sea.

Traps at the ready. (Kelsey Champion/Instagram)

'Dont forget the potato salad!,' says Bryan Maynard. (Bryan Maynard/Instagram)

'Off to the races they go!,' says Jules A. (Jules A/Instagram)

It was a calm Monday morning before many boats headed out for the day. (Cheryl Wartman/Instagram)

Laurie Blackett captured this photo at French River South on the eve of setting day. (Laurie Blackett/Facebook)

