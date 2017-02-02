Charlottetown Police have concluded their search of Spring Park Elementary School and have found nothing suspicious, says Deputy Chief Brad MacConnell.

The school was evacuated late Thursday morning. All students were escorted safely out of the building to a designated safe zone. School was cancelled for the day and parents were notified to pick up their children, school officials said.

Phone call to school

MacConnell said the school received a phone call from a male at about 11:45 a.m. saying there was a bomb in the school.

Police searched the school along with an RCMP dog trained to find explosives, MacConnell said. Nothing suspicious was found, and the call is being deemed a hoax, he said.

Police are reviewing surveillance video and continuing to investigate.