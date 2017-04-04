There are flurries in the P.E.I. forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday, but CBC meteorologist Brennan Allen sees spring weather on the horizon.

Tuesday will have a hint of spring, with sunshine and a high of 3 C and a break from the north wind, before the flurries start overnight.

But Allen said he expects a system carrying rain into the province on Friday will break the back of winter.

P.E.I. is on winter tire watch, says Brennan Allen. (David Donnelly/CBC)

"It will act like a cattle prod to the atmosphere and boom! We're into a new weather pattern," he said.

"It's going to be time for folks to start to get the propane and get ready to bring out the barbecue … We are on winter tire and barbecue watch."

The temperature could hit double digits on Saturday. Allen expects those spring-like temperatures to continue through next week.

And if you think spring is coming late to P.E.I., says Allen, give a thought to the people of Gander, Nfld, where there is close to 250 centimetres of snow on the ground Tuesday.