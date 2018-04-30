Spring construction season underway, be on the lookout for crews

Motorists on P.E.I. can expect roadwork crews to be popping up around the province as the spring construction season, and two major projects get underway Monday morning.

"We're starting two and we have the Trans-Canada Highway-Cornwall project has been on the go for a couple of weeks," said provincial engineer Stephen Yeo.

Construction is starting on two roundabouts: one in Oyster Bed Bridge and the other in Abram-Village.

Yeo said construction in Oyster Bed Bridge should come with little disruption. The roundabout is being built away from the current intersection and the roads — Routes 6, 7 and 251 — will be realigned to meet it.

That job is expected to be finished by July 1.

Cornwall bypass

Work resumed earlier this month on the Trans-Canada Highway Cornwall bypass.

Yeo said Islanders will see construction start on the Clyde River Bridge structure and the Cornwall Road overpass. Again, said Yeo, disruption to travellers is expected to be minimal.

That work, however, will continue right through the fall and into next year. The project is scheduled to be completed in October 2019.

More P.E.I. news