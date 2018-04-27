Bugs making their first spring appearance on P.E.I.

Spring has finally arrived on P.E.I., and people can't wait to get outside. Neither can the bugs.

Christine Noronha, an entomologist with Agriculture Canada, said insects start to become active once the outside temperature reaches about 10 C.

Here are some insects that will be seen on the island:

Cluster flies, beetles and leaf-footed bugs

These guys entered homes in the fall and have been chilling inside attics and walls all winter.

Now they want back out, and that's why they might be seen around windows.

"They can see it's really nice out there and they see all the sunshine and they can't get out," Noronha said.

When the flowers pop up, the bumblebees are never far behind. (Adam Wyld/Canadian Press)

Blackflies

Whether people are playing a round of golf or sitting on back decks, these annoying pests will have them slapping at their arms and necks before they know it.

Blackflies like fast-moving water and will be seen around flowing streams, the insect specialist explained.

Bumblebees

When the tulips start popping up, expect to see fuzzy black and yellow bees buzzing inside.

"They come out early as soon as the flowers are out," said the bug scientist.

Ticks will hitch a ride to P.E.I. on migrating birds, says an expert. (CDC)

Red lily-leaf beetle

These beetles will be hanging out around the garden, Noronha noted.

"As soon as the lilies start to pop, they just start to come out of the ground, they are just ready to eat them."

A tip: Noronha said now is a good time to clean the debris from around the garden, because it takes away the bugs' hiding spots.

Ticks

Noronha said she's been getting reports of more ticks on P.E.I.

The province does not have any deer, raising the question of how ticks could have arrived in the first place.

"Usually these ticks are coming in on birds," the entomologist explained. "As they're migrating they're also bringing these ticks and they drop the ticks here."

For those who aren't a fan of bugs, there's hope. Noronha said the warm weather might be tricking some of the creatures into coming out before their food sources have begun growing.

That could delay their cycle, or kill them, which in turn could harm their populations.

