Three Lennox Island youth are celebrating their victories at the North American Indigenous Games — the first medals Team P.E.I. has brought home from the games since 2002.
- P.E.I. brings home 3 medals, sportsmanship award, from Indigenous Games
- Lennox Island's Logen Lewis wins bronze at Indigenous games
"I wasn't expecting it," said Nikeda Sark, who won two bronze medals in badmonton — for singles and for doubles. "I was really amazed, honestly."
Sarks partner in doubles, Keely Dyment said the feeling of winning a medal was "amazing."
Logan Lewis, 19, who won the bronze medal in 3D Archery said getting to that point takes "a lot of practice."
"3D Archery is sport that's set up like a golf course and you're shooting an animal," he said.
"In my division [the foam target] is set up about 100 feet away," Lewis said, which forced him to navigate through the course shooting roughly 20 different targets along the way.
'More of a mental sport'
"It's more of a mental sport. If you go in thinking you're not going to do a good job … you're not going to end up winning," he said.
- A look back at stories of the Indigenous Games
- Indigenous Games leaves lasting impact on all who participated
Team P.E.I. also took home a shared award: the John Fletcher Spirit Award. The award is given to the team that shows the most sportsmanship and fair play, Lewis said.
He added that it's an honour — in major part — because of their helpful and respected coaching staff.
"The coaches were always helping out, not only our athletes but other athletes when they needed it."
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | P.E.I. historians want to hear your thoughts on Canada 150
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | Lights at Summerside intersection to be replaced with 4-way stop