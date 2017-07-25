Three Lennox Island youth are celebrating their victories at the North American Indigenous Games — the first medals Team P.E.I. has brought home from the games since 2002.

"I wasn't expecting it," said Nikeda Sark, who won two bronze medals in badmonton — for singles and for doubles. "I was really amazed, honestly."

Sarks partner in doubles, Keely Dyment said the feeling of winning a medal was "amazing."

Logan Lewis, 19, who won the bronze medal in 3D Archery said getting to that point takes "a lot of practice."

Lewis, Dyment and Sark were among the 5,000 athletes competing at the North American Indigenous Games — all three winning bronze in their respective sports. (Kerry Campbell/CBC)

"3D Archery is sport that's set up like a golf course and you're shooting an animal," he said.

"In my division [the foam target] is set up about 100 feet away," Lewis said, which forced him to navigate through the course shooting roughly 20 different targets along the way.

P.E.I. sent 28 youth athletes to Toronto for the 2017 North American Indigenous Games competing in five sports: athletics, archery, badminton, swimming and rifle shooting. (Submitted by Craig MacDougall)

'More of a mental sport'

"It's more of a mental sport. If you go in thinking you're not going to do a good job … you're not going to end up winning," he said.

Team P.E.I. also took home a shared award: the John Fletcher Spirit Award. The award is given to the team that shows the most sportsmanship and fair play, Lewis said.

He added that it's an honour — in major part — because of their helpful and respected coaching staff.

"The coaches were always helping out, not only our athletes but other athletes when they needed it."