The City of Summerside is trying out a new app aimed at people and families participating in tournaments in the P.E.I. city.

The city has partnered with P.E.I. company AtlanticMobi to build an app with several features that will help visitors navigate the city a bit better.

"It's certainly focused on things to do, places to eat, where to stay and where of course all of our sport tourism venues are, so to ensure that when they arrive here they're as educated on those items as possible," said J. P. Desrosiers, director of community services for Summerside.

App users will also have a chance to win prizes, says J. P. Desrosiers. (CBC)

"It's also a chance to offer discounts to those visitors to drive more and additional traffic to those venues."

While anyone can use the app, only tournament participants will get the added benefit of discounts at restaurants and attractions.

The app will also feature an event cam that people can use to take and submit pictures for a chance to win exclusive prizes.

A test launch of the app will take place this summer with Summerside and Area Baseball Association and their tournament visitors.