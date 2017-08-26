P.E.I. writer and photographer Chris Marshall says he felt the Camino Trail in Spain was calling to him even before he made the decision to set out on his 40-day adventure in the fall of 2016.

"I couple of years ago I thought, 'I want to do the Camino.' I read about it and I liked the thought of the spiritual aspects of the Camino. I decided, I'm going to do it."

Marshall was joined on the trip by his brother. He also brought along his camera but said taking pictures along the way was not first and foremost in his mind.

"But everything I do seems to involve my camera so I knew it was going with me."

700 pictures

The photos Marshall took on his journey are included in a new book called The Camino: A Spiritual Quest.

When asked what photo in the book stands out for him, Marshall said it's one taken very early in the journey.

"It was the second day in the Pyrenees mountains," he said. "We had good weather which can be quite rare in the Pyrenees because you'll never know what you'll get."

Chris Marshall published a book after his journey on the Camino Trail. (Angela Walker/CBC)

Marshall said they were on top of the mountain and came upon some vultures. He quickly got his camera out and took pictures of them.

"The other ones are of beautiful, small villages. They've got so much character so I was just taking lots of photos."

Marshall said he took about 700 pictures on the trip.

"Every day was wonderful. The people we met … were like family."