Wanna get to know CBC P.E.I.'s new Compass host Louise Martin and haven't met her in person yet?

One important thing to know is that she loves music.

Martin dropped in on CBC's Mainstreet P.E.I. segment Spin Time to give Islanders a taste of her own history through song.

Chicago (in Scotland)

The Glasgow gal grew up with the music bug — something she got from her parents when she was an infant.

"My parents were always singing," Martin said.

Her parents both performed at the Savoy Club in Glasgow, Scotland, Martin said, where she and her brother would always hangout back stage listening to the shows.

As a child, she'd listened to her parents play at clubs and she'd jam out to show tunes but one memory she fondly remembers was listening to the sounds of Chicago's If you leave me now.'

"I must have been about two years old, or maybe a little bit older, it was before my brother was born, staring at a fire mantle place hearing If you leave me now."

"And so every time I hear that song it brings back those memories of being a little girl in Glasgow in Scotland and it reminds me greatly of those first few years of my life with me and mom and dad."

"It brings a tear to my eye every time but it's very special."

Steve Winwood

Her family left Scotland for Calgary in 1981 and continued their music playing tradition.

"When we immigrated to Canada they used to play in folk clubs," playing the likes of The Who and The Beatles, Martin said.

She distinctly remembers driving along with her father in Calgary singing along to Steve Winwood — one of his favourite artists at the time.

"My dad would crank the radio to the highest level and he would drum on the steering wheel of the car with his fingers. It was either Valerie or Higher Love," Martin said.

No seat belts, Martin said, just Steve Winwood blasting on the radio and her family jamming along together.

The Manhattans

Years later, Martin met her husband, Ken Martin, in Red Deer, Alta., and eventually moved from the mountains and prairies of western Canada to the huddled streets of Toronto in the early 2000s.

Throughout it all, there was one song her husband would sing her time and time again: Shining Star by The Manhattans.

"He would sing it to me and it always just made me feel really special," Martin said. "Flash forward years later in our basement apartment in Toronto, I come home and there's candles lit, Shining Star is playing and there's roses."

Her husband was on one knee with an engagement ring, asking her to marry him.

"It was the happiest moment of my life — I remember running up Yonge Street in Toronto at the time telling everybody 'I'm engaged, I'm engaged!'"

They were married in 2002.

"It was our wedding song, it continues to evoke lots of emotions for me and my great love for him."

Singing Les Mis the whole way to P.E.I.

15 years later and she's arrived at her new home on P.E.I., singing Les Mis the whole way from Toronto to Charlottetown with her husband and two daughters.

"I've never felt so welcomed to a place in my entirely life. Honestly, it has been overwhelming, the generosity of the Islanders, even before I started my first show."

Martin will appear on Compass for the first time next Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 6 p.m.