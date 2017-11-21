Backbench Liberal MLA Bush Dumville would like to see government post minimum speed limits on Island highways.

Dumville made the pitch Friday in the P.E.I. Legislature.

"Driving too slow on a highway may seem harmless, but it's an activity that causes many people to engage in dangerous activities such as passing and speeding to get around people who they believe are driving too slow," Dumville told the House.

P.E.I. currently has no set minimum speed limits. However, according to P.E.I.'s Highway Traffic Act, "no person shall drive a vehicle at such a slow rate of speed as to impede or block the normal and reasonable movement of traffic" unless conditions such as fog, ice or snow warrant slower driving for safety reasons.

Drivers on P.E.I. can be fined up to $500 for driving too slowly.

'Moving at a good pace'

Dumville, a former member of the RCMP, said P.E.I. should follow the lead of Quebec and a number of states, which post both maximum and minimum travel speeds on some highways. He said P.E.I. should have minimums on its two main highways, Routes 1 and 2.

Liberal backbench MLA Bush Dumville says slow driving creates an economic disadvantage for communities at the eastern and western tips of the Island, because it makes them further isolated from provincial entry points and the province's 2 main cities. (CBC)

"I strongly believe that this would allow our highways across the province to be safer, and it will make sure not only that traffic is moving at a good pace, but it will make sure that those travelling with economic goods can have much more predictability using our highways getting their goods to market."

Dumville said slow-moving traffic creates economic disadvantages for P.E.I.'s most far-flung communities, like Souris in the east or Tignish in the west, further isolating them from the flow of goods.

"In terms of [travel] time, they economically get further and further away from either the major cities or even the bridge."

P.E.I.'s top posted speed limit of 90 km/h is already the slowest in Canada. Other provinces have top posted speed limits ranging from 100 to 120 km/h.

A government spokesperson said the issue of posted minimum speeds was not currently under consideration by the province's highway safety division.