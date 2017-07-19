The Town of Cornwall is asking for the public's help in locating four speed humps taken sometime over the weekend. According to a post on the town's Facebook page, the speed humps were on Arbour Lane in Elliott Park.

The speed humps have been replaced "at the taxpayer's expense," according to the post.

The Facebook post continues to say that the speed humps may be a "slight inconvenience" but they are in place for the safety of children and pedestrians.

Anyone with information on the missing speed humps is asked to contact the town's public works department.