More winter weather could be in store for P.E.I. on Sunday

Islanders will likely have to wait at least another weekend before the weather starts to feel like spring.

Environment Canada is warning that a low pressure system is expected to develop near Cape Hatteras Saturday night and track toward the Maritimes on Sunday.

The agency said they are monitoring the system and it's gotten slightly stronger and closer to the region than expected. As a result, parts of the Island could see "significant snowfall" on Sunday.

But, as it's still quite far away, Environment Canada said the system could track further eastward and snowfall would be much less.

More P.E.I. News