Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for all of P.E.I. for a low-pressure system expected to cross the Maritimes Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

"Snow will arrive tomorrow morning, becoming heavier later in the day," said CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland. "Snowfall amounts will be a bit tricky to forecast as temperatures will be rising Wednesday overnight into Thursday morning, which means we may see some mixing with rain, ice pellets and even a risk for some freezing rain."

Scotland expects amounts between 10-20 cm of snow for the Island.