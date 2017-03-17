Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement about a system expected to hit the Island on Monday — but says there's still uncertainty over with what P.E.I. will get hit.

"There is still a lot of uncertainty with the exact track and timing of this system with each model run, therefore snowfall, rainfall, and freezing rain amounts are difficult to predict at this time, but may reach warning criteria," said the statement.

The system is moving northeastward across the Eastern Seaboard, tracking slowly toward the Maritimes, according to Environment Canada.

The forecast currently calls for snow beginning Monday morning, changing to freezing rain. Rain is expected in the afternoon, which could continue into Tuesday.