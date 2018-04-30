Bowlers rolling into P.E.I. will be hoping to strike gold at national championships

Hundreds of Special Olympics athletes will soon be arriving on P.E.I. to compete in a national bowling championship.

The 2018 Summer Games for the Special Olympics are being held in Antigonish, N.S., but the community couldn't accommodate the bowling events, so P.E.I. stepped in to host five- and ten-pin bowling in Charlottetown, Summerside and Tyne Valley.

Bowlers are getting excited to compete, says Kristen MacDonald. (Matt Rainnie/CBC)

"There's so much work going on, so many logistics to take place but it's so good. It's for the athletes. We did a great medal-design reveal last week. Everyone is getting excited and ready to compete," said games manager Kristen MacDonald.

"There's about 312 athletes in five- and ten-pin. With support staff, it's about 410 people coming."

She added with friends and families of the competitors she expects about 900 people at the opening ceremony.

The Special Olympics 2018 Bowling Championships run from May 14-20.

Five-pin bowling will be held in Charlottetown while ten-pin will be in Tyne Valley, and at Credit Union Place in Summerside.

