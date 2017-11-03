P.E.I. will host the first major Special Olympics event in North America in 2018 as the international organization celebrates its 50th year.

Three communities — Charlottetown, Summerside and Tyne Valley — will welcome more than 400 athletes, coaches and supporters to the Special Olympics 5-pin and 10-pin National Bowling Championships from May 14 to 20.

The bowling event is part of the national games being hosted in Nova Scotia, but the bowling came to P.E.I. because Nova Scotia doesn't have five-pin facilities.

The 10-pin bowlers will be competing to represent Team Canada at the 2019 Special Olympic World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Bowling is one of Special Olympics Canada's original sports and also features the most registered athletes, with 13,435 Special Olympics participants across Canada.