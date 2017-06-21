A mother sparrow has found a home in a perennial plant at the Kent Building Supplies store on Water Street in Summerside, P.E.I.

Wendy Buchanan, supervisor of the store's garden centre, said staff noticed the sparrow along with five eggs about a week-and-a-half ago.

"The staff thinks it's great. They keep coming over from the store and checking to see if there's any babies yet. We have customers that come in every couple of days for the same thing," said Buchanan.

"They're just checking on the status. They don't bother them too much 'cause they know that the mother needs the quiet time. But they just like the idea that there's a nest in here, so they [check] in with us every now and then just to see how they're doing."

Since discovering the sparrow and eggs, staff have cordoned off the area for protection.

Buchanan added birds nesting in the garden area is something that staff look forward to every year.