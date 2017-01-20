Space heaters should have auto shut-off to turn the heater off if it tips over, says the fire marshal, and faulty space heaters should be replaced. (CBC)

P.E.I.'s fire marshal is urging Islanders to keep fire safety in mind when using portable space heaters this winter.

The reminder comes after a New Annan woman died in a house fire earlier in the week. The fire marshal ruled the fire accidental, but said the cause was an unattended space heater that ignited "nearby combustibles."

"Keep anything that burns at least three feet away from heating equipment, like the furnace, fireplace, wood stove, or portable space heaters," the fire marshal said in a news release.

Additional safety messages from the fire marshal include:

Have a three-foot "kid-free zone" around open fires and space heaters.

Remember to turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed.

Choose a heater with a thermostat and overheat protection.

Make sure your heater has an auto shut-off to turn the heater off if it tips over

Plug the heater directly into the wall outlet. Never use an extension cord.

Home escape plan

The fire marshal also recommended Islanders create and maintain a home escape plan in case of a fire.

Walk through your home and inspect all possible exits and escape routes. Choose an outside meeting place like a neighbour's house, a light post, mailbox, or stop sign a safe distance in front of your home where everyone can meet after they've escaped. Make sure to mark the location of the meeting place on your escape plan.

If there are infants, older adults, or family members with mobility limitations, make sure that someone is assigned to assist them in the fire drill and in the event of an emergency.

Closing doors on your way out slows the spread of fire, giving you more time to safely escape, the fire marshal said.