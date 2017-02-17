The cleanup from a winter storm has been complicated in the eastern P.E.I. town of Souris by a major water main break.

The break happened about 11:30 p.m. on the west end of High Street, and weather conditions made it too dangerous to work on immediately.

Town officials are asking residents to stay clear of the area.

Sidewalks may not get cleaned off until Saturday because officials are focusing on getting the water turned back on for residents. Some have been without water since late Thursday night.