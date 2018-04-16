Skip to Main Content
Leaky school roof attracts ire of MLA

The roof is leaking at Souris Regional School, says MLA Colin LaVie, and he wants the P.E.I. education minister do something about it.

Leak is minor, says Public Schools Branch

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
Lavie suggested the government should have built a new school, rather than renovating the old one. (P.E.I. Legislative Assembly)

LaVie, the Progressive Conservative representative of Souris-Elmira, brought up his concerns in the legislature Friday.

"It's a renovated school. For another $4 million you would have had a new school. You would have had a new school with good roofs," said LaVie.

The Public Schools Branch calls the leak minor. (CBC)

"To the minister of Education, your new schools are leaking, your old schools are leaking, your caucus is leaking. Why are students and staff forced to go to school with leaky roofs?"

Education Minister Jordan Brown said $2 million are set aside for capital repairs each year and it's up to the public schools branch to determine the needs.

The Public Schools Branch told CBC News the leak is minor and only occurs under certain wind conditions. and that it will continue to monitor the situation.

With files from Katerina Georgieva

