The mayor of Souris, P.E.I., David MacDonald resigned his position on Friday, according to a news release from the municipality, due to comments he made.

In the release, Shelley LaVie, chief administrative officer for the town, apologized for the comments.

"These comments are not representative of council's opinion," she said.

"We welcome visitors from near and far and value everyone's concerns and opinions whether they are a resident or not. They have dedicated employees that work very hard every day to fulfil these goals," she adds.

Sharp glass on Souris Beach

The comments made were in connection to concerns of sharp glass on Souris Beach.

LaVie continues to say in the release, which was also posted on the town's Facebook page, that "to the original concern … we want the public to know that we also see it as a very serious concern. We have park workers that make it part of their daily duties to pick up sharp glass. There are many theories as to where it is coming from, but regardless of that, we are making every effort to keep ahead of it."

LaVie advises the public to be cautious while walking on the beach and to pick up and dispose of any glass they find.