Steve O'Brien will become the new mayor of Souris, P.E.I., the town announced in a Facebook post.
As of the 4 p.m. Friday nomination deadline, the town had only received one nomination for mayor, meaning O'Brien will be acclaimed.
He will be sworn in at the Sept. 11 council meeting.
The position opened up when former mayor David MacDonald resigned in June.
