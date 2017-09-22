A harbour authority in eastern P.E.I. is expanding its cold storage facility with the help of a loan from ACOA.

The $500,000 loan will add 1.8 million kilograms of storage capacity at Souris Harbour.

"This contribution... will provide a valuable service to seafood, and fruit and vegetable processors," said local MP Lawrence MacAulay.

Souris Harbour Authority president Denis Thibodeau said the loan allows for the expansion to be completed in a timely fashion.