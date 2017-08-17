Health PEI is allowing a contract for a nurse practitioner in Kings County lapse, but is expecting a new family doctor to open a practice next summer.

Kings County is currently down two doctors on its complement of 12. Over the last year, part of that gap has been filled by a nurse practitioner. That contract ends Aug. 31, and will not be renewed.

In an email to CBC News, Dr. Andre Celliers, chief of family and community medicine, said there is a new doctor coming.

"This physician will be based in Souris and is expected to begin practising next summer," said Celliers.

"In the meantime, we continue to actively recruit to the remaining vacant position, including locum physicians."

One permanent nurse practitioner, established in Kings County in 2000, will continue to practise in the area.