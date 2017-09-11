A structure fire at a cottage in Souris, P.E.I., was caused by rags that had linseed oil soaked into them, and were improperly disposed of, the P.E.I. fire marshal's office confirmed.

The fire happened late Thursday night.

No one was at the cottage at the time, and there were no injuries.

​The rags were being used to apply oil-based floor stain.

Dispose of properly

The rags should have been put in a water-filled, closed metal container to keep them from spontaneously combusting.

The P.E.I. fire marshal's office warns Islanders to properly dispose of rags that have absorbed oils, like linseed oil.

"Linseed oil is highly likely to ignite if the rags are not disposed of in the proper manner and according to manufacturer instructions," the Fire Marshal's office wrote in a statement.